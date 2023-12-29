Solidarity Wealth LLC Has $3.46 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Solidarity Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.3% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.78. 981,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,148,798. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $86.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.31 and a 200 day moving average of $64.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

