Solidarity Wealth LLC Has $3.75 Million Stock Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Solidarity Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Lancaster Colony comprises 1.4% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Solidarity Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of Lancaster Colony worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LANC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Lancaster Colony from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stephens began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lancaster Colony presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.50.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $166.06. 7,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,017. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.19 and its 200-day moving average is $175.95. Lancaster Colony Co. has a one year low of $158.88 and a one year high of $220.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.27.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $461.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.51%.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

