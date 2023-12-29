Solidarity Wealth LLC Has $5.69 Million Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Solidarity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Markel Group accounts for approximately 2.1% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $5,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Markel Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Markel Group by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Markel Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Markel Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,320.81 per share, with a total value of $27,737.01. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,688.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 21 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,320.81 per share, with a total value of $27,737.01. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,688.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 76 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,321.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,340.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 197 shares of company stock valued at $259,361. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded up $4.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,416.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,622. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,401.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,430.49. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,186.56 and a one year high of $1,560.00.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.00 by ($4.44). Markel Group had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,462.50.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

