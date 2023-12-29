Solidarity Wealth LLC Has $8.20 Million Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Solidarity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,837 shares during the period. Allison Transmission accounts for approximately 3.0% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Solidarity Wealth LLC owned about 0.16% of Allison Transmission worth $8,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,399 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth $49,812,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter worth $36,670,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter worth $16,514,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 292.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 539,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,439,000 after acquiring an additional 402,019 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Allison Transmission stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $58.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,684. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.04. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.08 and a one year high of $61.53.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 62.80%. The firm had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.08 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 13.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

