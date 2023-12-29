Solidarity Wealth LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Solidarity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,820 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANET. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.59.

Arista Networks stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.84. The company had a trading volume of 118,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,114. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.57 and a fifty-two week high of $240.68. The company has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.08.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,834.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,834.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $60,310.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,326 shares of company stock valued at $50,130,713 over the last 90 days. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

