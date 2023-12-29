Solidarity Wealth LLC Purchases 2,336 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Solidarity Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,113 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.99. 1,034,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,287,464. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.46 and a 200-day moving average of $158.77. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $169.94. The stock has a market cap of $425.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 159,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $24,772,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 230,940,417 shares in the company, valued at $35,795,764,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,479,006 shares of company stock valued at $542,170,741. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

