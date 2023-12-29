Solidarity Wealth LLC Purchases 25,996 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Solidarity Wealth LLC increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,996 shares during the quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C stock remained flat at $51.52 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,279,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,571,662. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.42. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $53.23.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on C. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on C

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.