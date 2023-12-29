Solidarity Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 79,207 Drilling Tools International Corp. (NASDAQ:DTI)

Solidarity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Drilling Tools International Corp. (NASDAQ:DTI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 79,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Solidarity Wealth LLC owned 0.27% of Drilling Tools International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Drilling Tools International in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Drilling Tools International in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Drilling Tools International in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Kim LLC acquired a new position in Drilling Tools International in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Drilling Tools International in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

NASDAQ:DTI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.21. The company had a trading volume of 23,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,942. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51. Drilling Tools International Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $11.24.

Drilling Tools International Company Profile

Drilling Tools International ( NASDAQ:DTI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.14 million for the quarter.

Drilling Tools International Corp. provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole desander and filters; non-mag and steel drill collars; tubulars; flapper plugs; and well bore conditioning and fraction reduction technologies.

