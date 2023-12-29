Solidarity Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Solidarity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 93.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,929 shares during the period. American Tower makes up 1.8% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 138.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 33.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,221. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The company has a market capitalization of $100.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.43.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 444.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMT. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.93.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

