Solidarity Wealth LLC Sells 149 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Solidarity Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,964,000 after purchasing an additional 303,575 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, GHE LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. GHE LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.16. 250,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,843,385. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $127.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.21.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

