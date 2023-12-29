Solidarity Wealth LLC Sells 149 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Solidarity Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $63,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.16. 250,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,843,385. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $127.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.21.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

