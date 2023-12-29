Solidarity Wealth LLC Sells 203 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Solidarity Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Realty Income by 2.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 0.8% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in Realty Income by 1.4% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 13,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 2.7% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on O

Realty Income Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of O stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.95. 875,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,914,975. The company has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.90. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $68.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.2565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 1st. This represents a yield of 5.4%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 232.58%.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.