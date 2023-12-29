Solidarity Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Solidarity Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,425 shares during the quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $142.53. The stock had a trading volume of 97,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,746. The company has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.57. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.77 and a 12-month high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dollar Tree news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.67.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

