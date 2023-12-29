Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 416.7% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

SOHOB traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.10. 490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,701. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.22. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $18.79 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

Sotherly Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

