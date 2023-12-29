Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Major Shareholder Joseph Stilwell Purchases 873 Shares

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Joseph Stilwell purchased 873 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $33,610.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,245,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 13th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 7 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $259.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Joseph Stilwell bought 200 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.15 per share, with a total value of $7,230.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Joseph Stilwell purchased 582 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,952.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 1,563 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $56,268.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Joseph Stilwell bought 200 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.23 per share, for a total transaction of $7,246.00.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Joseph Stilwell purchased 549 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.35 per share, with a total value of $19,956.15.

On Monday, November 13th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 200 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.36 per share, with a total value of $7,272.00.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 96 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,480.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Joseph Stilwell bought 200 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.84 per share, with a total value of $7,368.00.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Joseph Stilwell purchased 2,500 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.82 per share, for a total transaction of $92,050.00.

Sound Financial Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBC opened at $38.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.74. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.27 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.59.

Sound Financial Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sound Financial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SFBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.25 million during the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 16.93%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sound Financial Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 175,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC boosted its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 320,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,880,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

