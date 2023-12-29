SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW) Short Interest Update

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the November 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

Shares of SOUNW traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 40,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,330. SoundHound AI has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

