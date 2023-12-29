SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) is ACT Advisors LLC.’s 4th Largest Position

ACT Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 9.7% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. ACT Advisors LLC. owned about 0.34% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $15,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 46,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 90.4% in the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 19,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 309.2% during the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 125,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 94,872 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN opened at $41.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.71. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $42.22.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

