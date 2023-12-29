SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.30

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.30 and last traded at $41.22, with a volume of 868354 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.03.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average of $38.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth about $221,501,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 576.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,943,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,003,000 after buying an additional 1,656,224 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 657.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,707,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,588,000 after buying an additional 1,481,629 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,427,000 after buying an additional 1,398,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth about $49,680,000.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

