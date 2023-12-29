SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.6% of Accel Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.16. 676,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,282,701. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.80. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.19 and a fifty-two week high of $193.18.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

