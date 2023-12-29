SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $73.03

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $73.03 and last traded at $72.96, with a volume of 9580 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.95.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QEFA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,589,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 39,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 209.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 112.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 102,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 54,235 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 132.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 96,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 54,721 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

