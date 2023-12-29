SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,854 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 11,690 shares.The stock last traded at $165.39 and had previously closed at $165.13.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.47 and a 200 day moving average of $144.04. The stock has a market cap of $624.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.23.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XNTK. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 277.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 1,447.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.