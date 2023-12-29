SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 34.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 24,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPTL traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $29.16. 2,736,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,137,054. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.66. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $31.67.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

