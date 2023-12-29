SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,907 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPTL. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 40,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $986,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 58.9% during the third quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 23,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 88,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTL traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,515,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,140,118. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.66.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.