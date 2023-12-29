Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.15

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.15 and last traded at $16.12, with a volume of 330775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,126,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,331 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,120,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,756 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 201.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,230,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,357,000 after purchasing an additional 821,645 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4,565.6% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 594,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 582,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,212,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,199,000 after purchasing an additional 514,145 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

