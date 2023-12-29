Startek (NYSE:SRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SRT has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research lowered Startek from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. B. Riley lowered Startek from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Startek from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Shares of Startek stock opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. Startek has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $4.53. The firm has a market cap of $175.72 million, a PE ratio of -8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.17. Startek had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $93.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Startek will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Startek

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Startek by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Startek by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 11,892 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Startek in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Startek by 359.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 102,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Startek in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Startek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

