Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Steelcase from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Steelcase Price Performance

SCS stock opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average is $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Steelcase has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $14.54.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $777.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Steelcase will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steelcase

In other news, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $1,178,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 570,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,917,120.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $1,178,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 570,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,917,120.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $52,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,062.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Steelcase in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Steelcase during the third quarter worth about $88,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

