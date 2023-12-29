Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Trading Up 2%

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Free Report) shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.25 and last traded at $38.09. 1,704 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 6,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZHF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Get Stelco alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on STZHF

Stelco Stock Performance

Stelco Company Profile

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.63.

(Get Free Report)

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.