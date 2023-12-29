Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Trading Up 2%

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Free Report) shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.25 and last traded at $38.09. 1,704 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 6,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
STZHF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th.
Stelco Stock Performance
Stelco Company Profile
Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.
