Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Free Report) traded up 10.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.74 and last traded at $58.74. 579 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.27.

Stella-Jones Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.02.

About Stella-Jones

(Get Free Report)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.