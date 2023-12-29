Steven S. Fendley Sells 7,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $142,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 305,383 shares in the company, valued at $6,229,813.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $274.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.91 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on KTOS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth $36,937,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $12,760,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,561,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,900,000 after buying an additional 1,134,464 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 56.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,459,000 after buying an additional 1,091,380 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 74.2% during the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,413,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,715 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

Featured Stories

