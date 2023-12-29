Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,404 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Stifel Financial worth $14,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SF. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 111.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $682,191,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 321.8% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 35.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 3,397.6% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stifel Financial

In other news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $524,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

NYSE SF opened at $69.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.07. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $53.47 and a 52-week high of $70.07.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.69). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.26%.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

