Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Shares Up 2.5%

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.23. 3,520 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 361% from the average session volume of 764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and sells digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Supremacy 1914, Call of War, What's the Pic, Adult Coloring Book, Letter Soup, BitLife, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, eRepublik.com, War and Peace: Civil War Clash, The Great War Rivals, Ultimate General: Gettysburg, Naval Action, Ultimate General: Civil War, Empire, and Imperia Online.

