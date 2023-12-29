Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Insider Mavrik Corp. Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Free Report) insider Mavrik Corp. acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$555,000.00.

Stingray Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Stingray Group stock opened at C$6.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$307.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.96, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Stingray Group has a 1 year low of C$4.21 and a 1 year high of C$6.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RAY.A has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Stingray Group from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Desjardins set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Stingray Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Stingray Group Company Profile

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

