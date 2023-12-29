StockNews.com Begins Coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
51Talk Online Education Group Stock Up 1.5 %
NYSE COE opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The company has a market cap of $45.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of -0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average is $8.03.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 463.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About 51Talk Online Education Group
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.
