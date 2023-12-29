StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
AEY opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.11. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.22.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 103.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter.
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
