StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Price Performance

NYSE CMCM opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.12. Cheetah Mobile has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $3.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cheetah Mobile stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Cheetah Mobile worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

