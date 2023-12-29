StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $133.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Fiserv by 280.8% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth $404,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

