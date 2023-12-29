StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Trading Down 0.2 %

OVBC opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.14. The company has a market capitalization of $108.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.13. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $13.94 million for the quarter.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This is an increase from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

