StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Trading Down 0.2 %
OVBC opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.14. The company has a market capitalization of $108.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.13. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $13.94 million for the quarter.
Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ohio Valley Banc
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ohio Valley Banc
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.