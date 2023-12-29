StockNews.com Lowers Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Rave Restaurant Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.
Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.09 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.84%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAVE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Rave Restaurant Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 21,064 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Rave Restaurant Group by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 45,190 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rave Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.
About Rave Restaurant Group
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
