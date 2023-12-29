StockNews.com Upgrades Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Park Aerospace Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PKE opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average is $14.59. Park Aerospace has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $16.92. The stock has a market cap of $300.51 million, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.49.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.48 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 7.14%.

Park Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.15%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Park Aerospace by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 535.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

