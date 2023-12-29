StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $73.50

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $73.50 and last traded at $73.33, with a volume of 1978 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.23.

StoneX Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.05 and a 200 day moving average of $62.62.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 8,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $591,446.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,230,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Mark Lowry Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $336,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,946.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 8,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $591,446.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,230,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,553 shares of company stock worth $1,269,921 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 11.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 196,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,077,000 after purchasing an additional 20,620 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $795,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,283,000 after buying an additional 55,834 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.