Strauss Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGLJF) Short Interest Update

Strauss Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGLJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Strauss Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGLJF opened at $24.25 on Friday. Strauss Group has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $24.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.48.

Strauss Group Company Profile

Strauss Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes various food and beverage products in Israel, North America, Brazil, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Health & Wellness; Fun & Indulgence; Israel Coffee; International Coffee; International Dips & Spreads; and Strauss Water.

