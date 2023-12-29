Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Streamline Health Solutions from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Shares of STRM opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRM. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 3,400,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

