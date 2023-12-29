Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Summit Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Summit Financial Group Stock Performance

Summit Financial Group stock opened at $30.97 on Monday. Summit Financial Group has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $454.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average of $23.33.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 14.39%. On average, analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMF. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

Featured Stories

