Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Down 3.5%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.73 and last traded at $2.73. Approximately 122,183 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,785,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of -0.97.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Summit Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 20,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,258.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 20,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $44,268.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 254,958 shares in the company, valued at $553,258.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Manmeet Singh Soni purchased 2,976,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,976,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,999.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,001,590 shares of company stock valued at $5,054,617 in the last 90 days. 83.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 431.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 1,846.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 5.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

