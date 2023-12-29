Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) Short Interest Update

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the November 30th total of 131,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Surrozen Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of SRZN stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.20. 2,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,237. Surrozen has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.37.

Get Surrozen alerts:

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($4.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.20) by ($0.15). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Surrozen will post -20.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Surrozen Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Surrozen during the 1st quarter worth about $377,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surrozen during the second quarter worth approximately $744,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Surrozen by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Surrozen by 10,427.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 523,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Surrozen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 51.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Surrozen, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Surrozen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surrozen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.