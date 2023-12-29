Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) Short Interest Update

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the November 30th total of 131,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of SRZN stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.20. 2,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,237. Surrozen has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.37.
Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($4.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.20) by ($0.15). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Surrozen will post -20.54 EPS for the current year.
Surrozen, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.
