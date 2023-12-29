S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded S&W Seed from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

S&W Seed Price Performance

SANW opened at $0.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $25.82 million, a PE ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter. S&W Seed had a net margin of 18.50% and a negative return on equity of 30.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 4,070,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 139,701 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,618,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 181.7% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 26,454 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 11,442 shares during the period.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

