Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Trading Down 2.9%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.38 and last traded at $54.34. Approximately 288,173 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 919,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYM has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Symbotic from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.92.

Symbotic Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.80.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 105.30%. The business had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,558 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $173,465.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,717.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $173,465.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,717.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 18,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $967,561.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 406,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,793,103.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 261,191 shares of company stock valued at $13,701,229. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Softbank Group CORP. raised its stake in shares of Symbotic by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,480,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Symbotic by 202.3% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,780,000 after buying an additional 696,727 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 714,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,520,000 after buying an additional 144,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Symbotic by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,624,000 after purchasing an additional 178,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Symbotic by 19.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 502,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,798,000 after buying an additional 82,116 shares during the last quarter.

About Symbotic

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Featured Stories

