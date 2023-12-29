Syrah Resources (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Shares Up 10%

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 90,953 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 95,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Syrah Resources Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45.

Syrah Resources Company Profile

Syrah Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mozambique. The company operates through Balama and Vidalia segments. Its flagship project is the Balama graphite and vanadium project located in Cabo Delgado Province, Mozambique.

