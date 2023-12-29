Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) CTO Lior Golan Sells 30,000 Shares

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) CTO Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,690,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lior Golan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 22nd, Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $122,100.00.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Lior Golan sold 21,369 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $83,980.17.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Lior Golan sold 3,798 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $14,736.24.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $121,200.00.

On Friday, October 13th, Lior Golan sold 305 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $1,220.00.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Lior Golan sold 915 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $3,660.00.

On Friday, October 6th, Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $120,600.00.

Taboola.com Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ TBLA opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.59. Taboola.com Ltd. has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $360.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TBLA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.21.

Institutional Trading of Taboola.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Taboola.com during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 30.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taboola.com

(Get Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

