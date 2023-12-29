Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.78

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.78 and last traded at $28.36, with a volume of 98437 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.47.
Talaris Therapeutics Trading Down 2.5 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 2.18.
Talaris Therapeutics Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a $1.5118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th.
About Talaris Therapeutics
Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.
