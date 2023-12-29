Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.78

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.78 and last traded at $28.36, with a volume of 98437 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.47.

Talaris Therapeutics Trading Down 2.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 2.18.

Get Talaris Therapeutics alerts:

Talaris Therapeutics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a $1.5118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Talaris Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALS. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Talaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 33.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Talaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.